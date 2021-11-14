Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

