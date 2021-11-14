Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

IDYA stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.57.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $6,814,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.