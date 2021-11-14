Zacks: Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ISEE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 964,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

