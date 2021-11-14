Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.32 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 235,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,420. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock worth $9,004,616. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

