Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mitek Systems also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

MITK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 393,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,102. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 474,012 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,176,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,921,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

