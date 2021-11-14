Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $22.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 6,447,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.40 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

