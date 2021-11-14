Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Argus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 813,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

