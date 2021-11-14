Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 861.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

AA opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,237,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

