Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 3,416,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

