Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprott.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

