Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,051,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 494.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 170,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 622,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

