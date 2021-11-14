Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.85. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

