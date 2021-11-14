Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Constellium posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

