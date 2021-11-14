Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 345,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,959 shares of company stock worth $31,839,043 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

