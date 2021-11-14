Zacks: Brokerages Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTRP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,924. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

