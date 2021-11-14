Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $123.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.28 million and the highest is $130.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $33,387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 160.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 241,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,798. The firm has a market cap of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

