Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,749 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 192,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

