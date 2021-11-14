Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CAI International by 84,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after buying an additional 583,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at $245,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at $7,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

