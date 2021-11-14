Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 105,345 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Griffon by 104,741.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Griffon by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 24.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

