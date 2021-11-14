Zacks Investment Management Takes $289,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 390,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,261,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,758,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70,086.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

