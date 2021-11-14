Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HWKN stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

