Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Sell

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APPN. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. Appian has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after buying an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

