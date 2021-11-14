Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Hold

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

