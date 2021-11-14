Zacks Investment Research Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,888 shares of company stock worth $6,451,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

