Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

