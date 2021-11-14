Zacks Investment Research Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Personalis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 4.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

