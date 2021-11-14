Zacks Investment Research Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $685.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RH has been benefiting from accelerated demand for home furniture and furnishing products, which is primarily attributable to the robust momentum in the housing market. The company has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants as well as cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with solid margins and operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, delay in manufacturing, low inventory and supply chain disruptions are ongoing headwinds. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $732.00.

NYSE RH opened at $635.66 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $394.36 and a one year high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $666.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

