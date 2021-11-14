Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.