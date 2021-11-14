Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OFS. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.18. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

