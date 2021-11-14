Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to “Buy”

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OESX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

