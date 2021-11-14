Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $573.71 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $555,787.76 and $2,339.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $573.71 or 0.00890697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars.

