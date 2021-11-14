ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 100.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 100.3% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $105.90 million and approximately $14,560.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

