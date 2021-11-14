Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.38. 1,613,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,669. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

