Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Craig Hallum cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 105,423 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

