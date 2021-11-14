Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.49 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $867.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

