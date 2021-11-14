ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $326,850.16 and $602.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 97% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.00422701 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

