Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.44.

ZYME stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. Zymeworks has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 938.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 1,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

