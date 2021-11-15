$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.