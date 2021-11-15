$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.
NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
