-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $775.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

