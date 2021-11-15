-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.42 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.