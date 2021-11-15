-$0.17 EPS Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.