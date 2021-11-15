$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. 420,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,028. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $909.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

