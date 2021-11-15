$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Avantor by 13.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 133,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,109. Avantor has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

