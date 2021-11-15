$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,603 shares of company stock worth $5,912,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK remained flat at $$31.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

