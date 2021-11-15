$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CI Financial.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

