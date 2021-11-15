$0.67 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.80. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

