-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.44. 496,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,674. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

