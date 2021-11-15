-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.44. 496,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,674. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.