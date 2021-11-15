0xBitcoin Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $866,709.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

