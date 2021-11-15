$1.06 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. CONMED has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

