$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

NYSE BC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.98. 456,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,914. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

